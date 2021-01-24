Chloe Khan Shows Off Petite Waist In A Sporty Black Bikini & Heels

Chloe Khan stunned her adoring fans in her most recent Instagram upload over the weekend. The model showcased her incredible physique as she opted for a scanty outfit while clicking a steamy selfie.

In the racy shot, Chloe looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a sporty black bikini. The top included a scooped neckline that could barely contain her colossal cleavage. The spaghetti straps also put her trim arms and shoulders on display. The garment also had pink lettering scrolled across it.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and fit snugly on her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and sculpted abs in the process. She accessorized the look with a pair of black stiletto heels. She added a bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger as well.

Chloe stood in front of a mirror for the shot. She had one leg propped up on a beige sofa and her knee bent. She shifted her weight to one side as she arched her back. She stretched one of her arms outward as the other hand held her phone to take the photo. Her head was tilted and she puckered her lips for the shot.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over one of her shoulders.

Chloe’s over 2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“My British queen twin flame,” one follower gushed.

“Looking so cute and beautiful and amazing and adorable and gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Stunning,” a third social media user gushed.

“So hot,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to strutting her stuff in front of the camera. She’s often spotted flaunting her busty chest, killer legs, and chiseled abs in her online pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she showcased her glistening body in a purple string bikini with blue and yellow trim. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 41,000 likes and over 800 comments thus far.