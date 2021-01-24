Rachel Cook Takes To The Shadows In Tiny, Curve-Enhancing Top

Model/content creator Rachel Cook has been on a tear on social media as of late, igniting her Instagram timeline with a bevy of eye-popping pictures. On Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old tempted her 3 million followers on the platform yet again with a pair of shadowy snaps that were sure to drop jaws.

In her latest offering, Cook owned the frame in a tiny, black top that accentuated her curvy bustline while leaving her sculpted abs bare to the elements. And while her body was largely draped in shadow throughout the provocative pictorial, the umbral shroud added an enticing air of mystery to the sultry presentation.

Cook captioned the photos by imploring her fans to spend “at least a little time” doing something that they truly loved. Clearly, examining her uploads was an activity that qualified for a significant number of them, as the Hunted star’s post racked up nearly 20,000 double-taps in under 30 minutes.

In the meantime, the comments section was filled with several dozen replies praising her sensuous physique and sheer sex appeal in the spread.

“I love how sensual you are [heart eye emoji],” wrote one smitten supporter.

“Gorgeous photos,” declared a second devotee. “Love the use of shadows [heart emoji]”

“Oh Rachel, you are just so beautiful!!” appraised another admirer. “Thank you for being sweet as well.”

“Insanely gorgeous,” deadpanned a fourth follower.

The first photo was a medium close-up shot of Cook from the waist up as she posed with her hands pressed to her temples. Her glossy, pink lips were parted in a seductive manner while her brow furrowed with intensity and her piercing blue eyes focused on something off to her right.

Cook accessorized with a pair of large, gold-tinged hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her dainty neck and sharp shoulders were left uncovered save for the ultra-thin support straps of her top. The garment was taut against her perky bustline and upper torso, enhancing her body’s slender, yet sinuous shape.

On the second slide, the Seattle, Washington native was snapped in the same dimly-lit location. However, she had dropped her right arm to her side and was peering directly into the lens of the camera as she was snapped.

At the lower edge of the frame, she looked to have shifted her hip to her left side, placing additional emphasis on her shapely midsection. Furthermore, her bare navel could be seen just above the waistline of her pants.

Just a few days before taking to the shadows, Cook brought the sizzle to feeds everywhere with a photo update in which she rocked a skimpy, black lingerie ensemble that put her peachy posterior on full display.