Inanna Sarkis Showcases Curvy Hips And Cleavage In Revealing Pink Bikini

Social media sensation and actress Inanna Sarkis updated her Instagram account with some smoking-hot new photos of herself on Sunday, January 24, teasing plenty of her 11.3 million followers.

The 27-year-old After We Collided star photographed herself in the mirror while in her home for the three-slide series. She snapped the images with her iPhone as she alternated between a number of poses that drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the left side of her figure facing the mirror as she popped her derrière out. She grabbed onto her bottoms with her left hand and gave the camera a pout as she stared at her phone’s screen. She flaunted the front of her body in the second snapshot as she cocked one hip. She placed one finger in her mouth, emitting a sultry vibe. The third image honed in on her upper body, highlighting her face, chest and midsection.

Her long, highlighted brunette locks, which were partially wrapped in a pink bandana, cascaded down her back. She rocked long, almond-shaped nails with a multicolored design.

Inanna showed off her famous assets in a pink bikini top with two adjustable thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment featured a knot detail in the front and low-cut cups that showed off a bit of her cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that looked to be cut in a thong style. The briefs, which were designed with high-rise side straps and silver hardware, easily highlighted her curvaceous hips, pert booty, and slim core.

Inanna finished the look with a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she shared some song lyrics then engaged with her followers by asking them to complete the verse.

The sexy series quickly received a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 333,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of fans conveyed their admiration for Inanna’s figure, beauty, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“Wow you just had a baby! How do you stay so fit, beautiful,” one user asked, adding pink heart and flower emoji to their words.

“I can’t deal with your beauty girl! Helpppp,” added a second fan.

“You are the goddess,” a third admirer asserted, filling their comment with a series of red heart emoji.

“Dream body much,” proclaimed a fourth individual.

Inanna has wowed her Instagram followers on numerous occasions this year. On January 8, she shared a post that showed her in a tiny bikini that matched her four-month-old baby girl’s swimsuit.