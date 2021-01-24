WWE News: Former Champion Has No Desire To Ever Return To The Company

Former WWE superstar Layla was a guest on the latest episode of the Ring the Belle podcast, where she discussed a variety of topics related to her wrestling career. During the conversation, she was asked if she has any future plans to step back into the squared circle, but her response might not have been what some of her fans wanted to hear.

According to the former Divas Champion, by way of WrestleTalk, her in-ring days are behind her. She explained that she enjoyed her time in the company, and she accomplished everything she wanted to as a superstar.

“I think I had a great career. I was very privileged. I explored everything I could explore in WWE, like what else more could I have possibly done? I got to be around great people, and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me. And it was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries. It was just time.”

Layla went on to say that she has no regrets, nor does she have any issues with leaving the past behind her. She described her wrestling career as “fruitful” and fulfilling, but that chapter in her life is over and she’s only concerned with the present and the future.

Layla is 43-years-old, which is past the prime for most wrestlers. While it’s not uncommon for performers to still compete at a high level into their late forties and beyond, most superstars tend to wind down when they hit that age.

The former Divas Champion also recalled some of her injury experiences, which may have contributed to her decision to retire in 2015. According to Layla, she fought Michelle McCool with a torn ACL and MCL at Extreme Rules in 2011.

Layla has kept out of the spotlight since hanging up her boots in 2015. As Sportskeeda pointed out, she has since moved into the world of real estate, where she works as an agent. The article also stated that she has another job as a makeup artist.

The veteran burst onto the scene in 2006 when she won the company’s annual “Divas Search” contest. She then went on to have a successful run which saw her win championship gold and form the successful LayCool tag team with McCool. Both women also became enemies after their alliance split, leading to a memorable feud between the pair.

Layla also teamed with Summer Rae, which marked one of her final programs in the promotion.