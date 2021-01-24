Bri Lauren Flashes Taut Tummy In Sheer Black Lingerie Set

Bri Lauren slayed in her most recent Instagram share on Saturday. The blond bombshell gave her fans something to drool over as she rocked a saucy outfit while snapping some selfies.

In the racy pics, Bri looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a sheer black lingerie set. The bra included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The garment also featured thins straps that put her muscled arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her narrow hips. The undies included metal embellishments in the front and clung tightly to her tiny waist while emphasizing her toned thighs. However, it was her taut tummy and rock-hard abs that stole the show. She accessorized her look with a thick chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Bri stood in her bathroom with one hand placed firmly on her thigh. She parted her legs slightly and arched her back as she held her phone up to the mirror to snap the photo.

The second shot was nearly identical. Bri turned her head to the side and looked into her phone as she gave the camera a bright smile.

In the background, some marbled tile could be seen, as well as a white robe hanging on the back of the door. She revealed in the caption that there’s always a way to get back up once you’ve been knocked down. She also geotagged her location as Detroit, Michigan.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in loose waves that hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Bri’s 628,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the shot. The pics garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 220 messages.

“You’re adorable baby girl,” one follower wrote.

“Glad your [sic] back. Hope you are good and wow your [sic] hot,” declared a second fan.

“Love that smile,” a third user gushed.

“Gorgeous gal!!” praised a fourth person.

Bri is no stranger to flashing her enviable curves in skimpy outfits while posing for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she flaunted her glistening, bronzed skin while rocking a sporty camo bikini. That post has raked in more than 5,700 likes and over 110 comments as of this writing.