CJ Sparxx Displays Incredible Physique In Scanty String Bikini

CJ Sparxx returned to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a steamy new update with her adoring fans. The brunette beauty stunned as she rocked a sexy ensemble and served up steamy looks for the camera.

In the sultry snaps, CJ looked smoking-hot as she displayed her incredible physique while she sported a blue and white printed string bikini. The scanty top included a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps also highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottom tied high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped around her tiny waist firmly. The garment accentuated her muscular thighs, as well as her flat tummy and impressive abs. She accessorized the beach look with multiple bracelets on her wrist, as well as a ring on her finger.

CJ sat in front of a wooden backdrop for the shots. In the first photo, she had one knee bent as she rested one hand in front of her while the other tousled her hair. In the second shot, she tugged at her bottoms and arched her back. Her legs were apart and she turned her head away from the camera while wearing a seductive expression on her face.

In the final pic, CJ pushed her pelvis outward and placed a hand next to her. The other hand touched her hair and she gave a smoldering stare into the camera as the sunlight streamed in and illuminated her skin.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that her latest trip was incredible and that she had something to share with her fans. She also geotagged her location as Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

CJ’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the snap. The photos garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first day after they were uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left over 270 comments.

“Wow you’re so hot,” one follower declared.

“Looks gorgeous,” another stated.

“Wow Wonderful,” a third comment read.

“You’re a beautiful gift from heaven,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport skimpy looks in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy styles that highlight her hourglass curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a dark green lace lingerie set. To date, that post has pulled in over 11,000 likes and more than 300 comments.