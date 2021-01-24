Alexa Collins Displays Her Incredible Body In An Open Crocheted Miniskirt And Crop Top

Instagram model Alexa Collins took to her social media page on Sunday morning with a trio of snaps that delighted her 1.2 million followers. She looked stellar in a revealing, animal print bikini topped with a two-piece ensemble that still left little to the imagination. It took only an afternoon for the post to receive nearly 13,500 likes from her adoring fans.

Only glimpses of Alexa’s bathing suit were visible beneath the stylish cover-up, but it featured a bold cheetah print in gray, black, and tan and a seemingly simple design. The top had underwire demi-cups that pressed her breasts together and emphasized the depth of her cleavage.

The rest of the outfit was a beautifully-constructed mini skirt and off-the-shoulder crop top crocheted with fine white yarn that popped against her golden tan. The intricate, open pattern covering her body while still exposing and tantalizing amount of bare skin.

She credited the Bali-based swimwear and apparel brand Andi Bagus — who apparently specializes in crochet-work — in the caption. It was not clear whether the tag encompassed both her bathing suit as well as the cover-up, or just the latter.

Alexa geotagged her location at Joia Beach, a luxurious restaurant and beach club on Jungle Island in Miami, Florida.

Alexa’s Instagram followers were enamored by the post, and flocked to the comments section to convey their excitement. The words “beautiful” and “gorgeous” repeated more than a handful of times.

“You look really cute. I like your outfit,” one supporter complimented.

“Amazing pictures, such a Stunner,” a second person praised.

“I NEVER REALIZED HOW LONG YOUR LEGS REALLY WERE!” a third supporter exclaimed with astonishment.

“You and @jilissa are my favorite IG girls. So beautiful,” a fourth fan declared, referring to Alexa’s pal and fellow influencer, Jilissa Zoltko.

Jilissa left her own fiery remark in the comments section, as did model Bruna Rangel Lima.

Those who couldn’t articulate themselves in words used various combinations of affectionate emoji instead. The ever-prominent hearts, flames, and heart-eyes faces dotted the page, with a few more creative symbols mixed in here and there.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr covered a post in which Alexa wore a basic black, cheeky bikini with a strappy bandeau top that left little to the imagination. She posed on the glass-framed balcony of a high-rise building, illuminated by a cool, diffused light that created a gorgeous play of light and shadow across her enviable physique.

At the time of this writing, upwards of 35,000 fans have double-tapped their screens in appreciation of her beguiling appearance.