Australian Model Tina Louise Goes Topless & Smokes A Cigarette In Latest Instagram Uploads

Tina Louise took to Instagram this weekend and treated her 2.5 million followers to a selection of sultry snaps, much to their delight. The Australian model was in a hot mood at the time too, as the images saw her playing with fire in the most literal sense.

In the first photo, Tina looked stunning as she hung out in a pink room with the lights dimmed. She posed for the pic by standing in front of a wall, sparking a lighter and gazing into the camera from behind the flame. She also opted to dress down for the occasion, as sporting nothing but a lace bra underneath and a zipper, which she was mostly stripped out of.

The second image saw the model sitting outside and rocking a black bathing suit that showed off some of her legs and stomach. She teamed the swimming attire with the same zipper she wore in the previous pic, and she used it to cover half of her body this time. The Australian model also accessorized with a studded neck collar, bracelet, dark sunglasses and a cigarette.

Tina stripped off for the third and final snap. She only wore patterned high-waisted underwear bottoms as she stared into the camera, standing side-on to reveal a significant amount of sideboob and her body tattoos. Her most visible ink included a sun design tattoo on her rib, as well as a sleeve on her right arm.

The uploads went down a treat with Tina’s fans as well. As of this writing, the pics have received over 20,000 likes and counting on the image-sharing platform. Many of the tattooed bombshell’s fans also flocked to the comments section to give her compliments and celebrate her beauty.

“Danger never looked better,” gushed one Instagram user, emphasizing their compliment with a love heart emoji.

“It’s time for an encore,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“You look gorgeous in these photos, Tina. Happy Sunday,” wrote a third Instagram user, who added some smiley face, love heart and rose emoji for good measure.

The blond has delighted her fans with several racy pics in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to social media a few days ago and shared a shot of her flaunting her booty in a high-waisted thong.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, she also uploaded a topless photo earlier this month. The image saw her covering her assets while she claimed to be “more than a handful.”