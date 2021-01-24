Abby Rao Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Corset Top

On Saturday, January 23, American social media sensation Abby Rao started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing in front of a kitchen island. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first image, Abby faced the camera and hunched her shoulders. She placed both of her hands on her hips, as she tilted her head. She focused her attention on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by placing one of her hands on the countertop behind her. She touched the side of her thigh and turned her neck to look off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

She opted to wear a cream-colored satin corset top with sparkling straps. The plunging garment put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. In addition, the color of the top beautifully complemented her skin tone. Abby also sported skintight high-waisted bottoms. She finished off the look with layered necklaces, numerous rings, and earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep middle part.

In the caption, Abby noted that her top was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Quite a few of Abby’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Abby Rao looks so hot but at the same time she looks like a nice person,” wrote one fan.

“Wow, beautiful eyes and pretty smile,” added a different devotee.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always Abby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Abby engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white lace bra and coordinating underwear. That post has been liked over 210,000 times since it was shared.