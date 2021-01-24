Camille Kostek Showcases Booty In Black Thong Panties & Rob Gronkowski Jersey

Camille Kostek is showing off her modeling skills, as well as her love for her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The Sports Illustrated model flaunted her physique as she rocked a revealing outfit.

In the steamy snap, Camille looked like a million bucks as she opted for a red and white Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, with the name and number of her NFL playing boyfriend, known to fans as Gronk. The tight end is set to play in the conference final game on Sunday, alongside famed quarterback Tom Brady in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.

She added a pair of black thong panties. The garment wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips while it accentuated her round booty. Fans also a peek at her flat tummy in the process.

Camille stood in front of a plain, white background for the pic. She had her back arched slightly and her shoulders pulled back. She allowed one arm to hang at her side as the other held a football against her hip. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Camille told her followers that wearing football pants was for boys. She also credited her photographer and stylist for their work.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Camille’s 797,000-plus followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 48,000 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 440 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Our type of football sunday hunaaaaay,” one follower stated.

“Looks like we can chalk up a TD for Gronk today,” another quipped.

“Go BUCS!!!” a third social media user wrote.

“I have the biggest girl crush on you,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin for the camera. She’s often seen rocking her signature bathing suits, teeny tops, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted to go braless in a plunging top as she danced around while her boyfriend walked shirtless behind her. To date, that post has reeled in more than 41,000 likes and over 350 comments.