Rachel Ward Stuns In Skintight Plunging Bodysuit

On Sunday, January 24, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old striking a variety of poses on a couch in a white-walled room. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to go pantless while wearing a skintight white bodysuit that left little to the imagination. She paired the plunging garment with an unzipped fluffy jacket. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of white slippers and her wedding ring set.

The first image showed Rachel laying on her side, using one of her hands to prop herself up. She held onto a white mug and looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. The mug was placed in front of her in the following photo. She continued to focus her attention on the camera, as she touched the top of her head. In the third shot, she grazed the side of her face with the back of her hand. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her legs spread on the top of the furniture.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation revealed her outerwear was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding two heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Most gorgeous girl,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Words can’t express how beautiful u are,” remarked another admirer.

“You are very pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a bright pink slip dress that clung to her fantastic figure. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.