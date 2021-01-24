Jessika Gotti Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Black Cupped Bikini

Jessika Gotti left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday morning. The gorgeous blond showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a revealing look.

In the sultry snap, Jessika went full bombshell as she opted for a black cupped bikini. The skimpy top boasted a deep neckline that flaunted her eye-popping cleavage. The thin straps also put her muscled arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over Jessika’s narrow hips and wrapped around her petite waist tightly as they emphasized her toned thighs. Fans also got a peek at her taut tummy and impressive abs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a silver bracelet on her wrist.

Jessika stood near a plain, white wall for the shot. She had her hip pushed out and one leg crossed in front of the other. Her back was arched and her chest was pushed out as she placed one arm behind her back. Her other hand came up to rest over her shoulder as she tilted her head and beamed a huge smile into the camera.

In the background, a hallway leading into the bathroom could be seen. In the caption, Jessika revealed that the photo was taken one week following an operation. She also geotagged her location as Sunny Isles Beach in Florida.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her forehead. The locks were twisted into a high bun on top of her head.

Jessika’s 744,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,500 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Perfect fit body shape,” one follower wrote.

“My sexy angel you look amazing,” remarked another.

“Total goddess,” a third social media user declared.

“My love you are look so sexy,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for wearing outfits that highlight her busty chest, round booty, killer legs, and more.

