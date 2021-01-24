Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Crop Top & Sarong

On Sunday, January 24, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a sidewalk next to a storefront. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in St. Barths.

For the casual photo shoot, Cindy opted to wear a brown off-the-shoulder plunging crop top with front tie detailing. She paired the garment with a matching sarong. The ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. The model piled on the jewelry, sporting a delicate body chain, layered necklaces, statement earrings, and rings. She finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses, strappy espadrille sandals, and a white purse.

The bombshell wore her honey-colored hair down in loose waves and a deep side part. She also sported a chic metallic-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Cindy looked as though she was walking toward the photographer. While her sunglasses concealed her eyes, she appeared to be focusing her attention on the camera lens. The following photo was taken at a closer angle. She leaned against the wall and crossed her legs. She placed one of her hands on her waist and the other on her collar bone.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she was in the process of “shopping” when the pictures were taken. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are looking so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re so pretty,” added a different devotee, along with a red rose and a pink heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning!” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Cindy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was shared.