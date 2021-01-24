Lindsay Brewer Showcases Chiseled Abs In Black Bikini & Unbuttoned Jeans

Lindsay Brewer returned to Instagram on Sunday morning to show off her gym-honed body as she rocked a sexy ensemble for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Lindsay looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a black bikini. The skimpy top featured slim straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight. It also boasted a deep neckline that displayed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms could be seen peeking out from underneath her unbuttoned jeans. The denim pants clung tightly to her curvy hips and wrapped around her slim waist while showing off her long, lean legs and round booty. However, it was Lindsay’s chiseled abs that seemed to steal the show in the shots. She accessorized the barely there style with a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lindsay stood in a doorway with her thumbs hooked into her pockets and one knee bent. The second shot featured her tugging her bottoms down as she looked away from the lens.

The next slide showed Lindsay pulling on her top with her hip pushed out and one arm hanging at her side. She wore a bright smile on her face and had her back arched. In the final pic, the racecar driver turned her body to the side and pushed her chest outward as she tousled her hair and gave a flirty stare into the camera.

In the background, a gray sofa and some green plants could be seen. In the caption, Lindsay quoted an Elton John song.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.4 million followers wasted no time showing off their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 80,000 likes within the first 10 hours after they were uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 840 messages.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Fabulous photos,” declared another.

“Such a stunner,” a third comment read.

“Blue Jean beauty!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking teeny tops, tight dresses, scanty bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a white crop top and a pair of skintight jeans. To date, that post has pulled in more than 79,000 likes and over 890 comments.