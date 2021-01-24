Brittney Palmer Exposes Bombshell Body In White String Bikini While Laying In The Bathtub

Brittney Palmer spent her Sunday relaxing in a scanty ensemble. The UFC ring girl was likely to have fans drooling for her latest Instagram upload over the weekend.

In the sexy shot, Brittney looked like a total smokeshow as she exposed her bombshell body in a skimpy white string bikini. The teeny top boasted slim straps that tied around her neck and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her slender hips and fit snugly around her petite waist, as they put the spotlight on her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot.

Brittney jazzed up the look a bit as she rocked layered chains and pendants around her neck. One chain fell down her chest and over her stomach to wrap around her midsection.

She sat in an empty, white bathtub for the shot. She had her hips turned to the side and her knees bent. She arched her back a bit and placed both of her hands near her head. Her shoulders were pulled back and her head was tilted as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a rack with some folded towels could be seen. Some floral curtains also covered a nearby window, which allowed the sunlight to stream in and illuminated Brittney’s bronzed skin.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Brittney’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,000 times within the first 34 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 120 comments during that time.

“I like water in my tub,” one follower quipped.

“Very gorgeous and beautiful amazing photoshoot,” remarked another.

“It’s all about Sunday,” a third user wrote.

“Your [sic] absolutely stunning!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brittney recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a red bra top that left little to the imagination, and a pair of matching pants. To date, that post has reeled in more than 56,000 likes and over 800 comments.