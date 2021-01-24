NFL Rumors: 49ers Could Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo And Land Matthew Stafford

Less than a year after Jimmy Garoppolo played in a Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers, the team could be ready to move on to a new signal caller.

As CBS Sports reported, the 49ers are seen as one of the top teams in the running to land soon-to-be-former Detroit Lions starter Matthew Stafford, who has reportedly asked for a trade to get a fresh start. While it’s not clear yet just what the team will ask for in return or what trade partners may be in discussion, early indications have pegged the 49ers as a good fit.

There are indications that San Francisco could already be angling for a deal. Radio host Dan Sileo reported on Twitter that the teams have already had some initial discussions on a potential trade, though noted that the New England Patriots are already in the running as well.

As NBC Sports pointed out, Stafford may be a better fit for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive approach. Stafford has averaged 3,759 passing yards a season in Detroit despite what the report called “minimal talent” around him for most of his tenure, which would seem to fit better to the pass-heavy approach that the 49ers coach had taken in the past.

“We’ve seen the 49ers rely on the running game and an elite defense with Garoppolo, but Shanahan’s previous stop before coming to the Bay Area was leading an Atlanta Falcons offense that made Matt Ryan an NFL MVP, a season in which Ryan threw for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

As CBS Sports noted, the 49ers coach didn’t sound certain about Garoppolo remaining the team’s starter when speaking to reporters.

“You can’t say anything with certainty,” he said. “You don’t sit here and make promises on anything. When you build a football team, it’s your job to put the best team together year in and year out.”

There is expected to be high demand for the 32-year-old signal caller. As The Inquisitr reported, the Indianapolis Colts were also pegged as a top contender as the franchise will be looking to replace the recently retired Philip Rivers. There could be a number of other teams looking to fill holes at quarterback, including the Houston Texans, a franchise that is reportedly looking to deal Deshaun Watson after a falling out between the 25-year-old signal caller and the front office over the direction of the team and hiring decisions.