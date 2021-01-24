Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Close-Up Rocking A Bold Printed Look

Reality television star Larsa Pippen stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous close-up snap in which she rocked a bold ensemble and a few pieces of sparkling jewelry.

The picture was taken indoors, and a few elements of Larsa’s glamorous space were visible. The wall behind her was painted a moody blue hue, and an ornate light fixture was mounted above what appeared to be a build-in cabinet. Luxurious-looking crown moulding stretched along the top of each wall as well.

Larsa showed off her personal style in a zebra-print top that had a gold zipper extending down the front, from the neckline all thew ay to her ample assets. The garment had cuffed sleeves with a delicate button on each wrist, and the entire piece had a loose fit. The fabric draped over her fit upper body, with only a sliver of skin visible near the neckline.

She added a few accessories to the look, including a sparkling silver watch on one wrist. She also had on what appeared to be a diamond-encrusted necklace, which sparkled from beneath her top.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a slick high ponytail, with her sleek tresses cascading down her chest and back. One of her hands disappeared into her silky strands, and the other appeared to be reaching out towards the camera, presumably to take the steamy shot.

Larsa had a serene expression on her face as she gazed at the camera, her plump pout on full display. She paired the breathtaking shot with a simple caption declaring her love for her audience, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The simple close-up picture received over 15,200 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also racked up 287 comments from Larsa’s followers, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sultry shot.

“Look gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Larsa omg… what a face,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of heart emoji in the compliment, captivated by Larsa’s flawless features.

“California Sunsets have nothing on you,” another added, comparing the stunner to a breathtaking natural phenomenon.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a steamy snap taken while she stood in front of a sleek black sports car parked on a brick-lined driveway. She looked casual yet sexy in an oversized button-down shirt incorporating two different plaid prints. She paired the daring ensemble with black knee-high boots, sunglasses, and a sleek low ponytail, going pantsless in order to showcase her sculpted stems.