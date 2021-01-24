NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Kyrie Irving For Four Players & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

After a slow start, the Denver Nuggets are finally playing like a legitimate title contender in the 2020-21 NBA season. Nuggets main man Nikola Jokic is currently establishing an MVP-caliber performance, while his co-star, Jamal Murray, is slowly regaining his shooting touch and starting to punish opponents on the offensive end of the floor. However, as of now, some people still have doubts if the Nuggets have what it takes to conquer the loaded Western Conference and capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year.

To have a realistic chance of achieving their main goal, the Nuggets may still need to add a third star to their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the dream trade targets for Denver this season is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Nuggets could acquire Irving from the Nets by sending them a package that includes Gary Harris, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., RJ Hampton, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Bringing a player of Irving’s caliber to Mile High City would definitely require the Nuggets to pay the king’s ransom. However, this is one of the trades that could dramatically change their fate in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“When healthy and on the floor, Kyrie Irving is one of the 10 best players in the NBA. That is an easy benefit for a team like the Denver Nuggets. If they want to get to that next level, this is a deal that would help them do so right away. As of now, Jamal Murray runs the point guard position. Having him and Irving on the floor at the same time would allow one of them to play off the ball which will improve their shooting guard spot.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Irving would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Nuggets, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard who has played in the NBA Finals numerous times and won an NBA championship title. His arrival in Denver would further improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks 4th in the league, scoring 112.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Aside from being a prolific scorer, they would also be getting a great playmaker and an elite three-point shooter in Uncle Drew.

This season, he’s posting incredible numbers, averaging 29.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Having Irving on their team would force Murray to move at the shooting guard position and move off the ball. But he should be willing to make such a sacrifice if they are serious about beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.