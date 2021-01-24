Ashley Alexiss Looks Smoking Hot In A Fishnet Ensemble That Flaunts Her Curves

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which she wore a daring look. The photo was taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Ashley posed in an empty-looking space with a massive standing light visible behind her, presumably a component of the photoshoot.

A large floor-to-ceiling window filled the space with natural light and provided a glimpse at a stunning view, although Ashley’s voluptuous figure remained the focal point of the shot.

She tagged the brand Pink Lipstick Lingerie in the picture, suggesting her ensemble came from that particular label. She also made sure to tag Elena and Victor Sanabrais, the photographers behind the shoot, makeup artist Khadine Beauty, and even the cat, whose name is Dexter and who belongs to the two photographers.

Ashley showed off her curves in a pink lingerie set with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garments were crafted from a vibrant fabric that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the high-cut style of her underwear accentuated her hourglass shape.

She had Dexter clutched to her chest, his white fur contrasting beautifully against her colorful set, and wrapped her arms around the furry four-legged feline.

Ashley amped up the sex appeal of her ensemble by layering a black fishnet two-piece set over the pink lingerie. The top layer was sleeveless, leaving her arms exposed, and had a cropped fit that ended right where her bra top ended. The bottoms extended just a bit above the waistband of her underwear, highlighting her slim waist, and stretched down her thighs to give the outfit a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe.

The skirt was a mini length, with the hem coming about halfway down Ashley’s voluptuous thighs. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back and chest in soft curls, and she gazed right at the camera with a smile on her plump pout.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 23,900 likes within 12 hours of going live, as well as 264 comments from her audience.

“This outfit is everything!” one fan wrote.

“Not sure who’s cuter!” another follower chimed in, loving the snap.

“Your husband is a lucky guy!!” a third fan remarked.

“Good god you’re so breath taking beautiful,” yet another follower commented, including heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the compliment.

