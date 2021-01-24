Abby Dowse Poses On Her Knees Bedside In Risqué Lace Lingerie: ‘Sweet Dreams’

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram post has fans raving about her hotness. The Aussie bombshell flashed her killer curves in risqué black lace lingerie while posing on her knees by the side of the bed. She shared the pic Sunday night local time, shortly before midnight, taking to her caption to wish fans goodnight and give them a big smooch via emoji.

“With a stunning pose like this it will always be a good night,” one follower wrote in the post’s comments section, regarding her words. “Such a beautiful outfit on such a beautiful person!” they added.

The sizzling blonde served up a busty show in a plunging see-through bra. She put one hand on the mattress and leaned forward while arching her back, exposing a copious view of her buxom assets. The flimsy top struggled to contain her chest, baring serious cleavage and sideboob. An elegant lace embroidery decorated the sheer, triangle-shaped cups, adding texture and sophistication to the number.

On her lower half, Abby wore matching bottoms that had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut. The panties dipped dangerously low in the front, forming a v-shaped pattern that showcased her tummy.

The sexy lingerie was complete with a lacy garter belt that wrapped tightly around her waist. It grazed just below the ribs, displaying Abby’s taut midriff and perfectly framing her belly button. Two pairs of straps draped down her body, accentuating the contour of her pert posterior. The model stuck out her booty and spread her thighs, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Abby’s messy hair added to the sultry vibe, framing her face in tousled waves that tumbled over her shoulders. Her locks spilled over her décolletage, falling toward her waist.

The smokeshow oozed a sexy air of nonchalance as she tucked her hand behind her head. She peered seductively into the camera and slightly parted her voluptuous lips. A set of dainty chains sparkled around her neck, drawing even more attention to her tantalizing cleavage.

The upload proved very effective at arousing fans’ interest, racking up about 21,650 likes in the first two hours. Many of her admirers left gushing messages under the suggestive photo, while others used emoji to express their fascination with Abby’s provocative appearance.

“KNOCKOUT alert,” commented one person, who also used fire emoji to indicate her hotness. “WOW, Abby, nice shot.”

“You wear everything so perfectly,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“Another great week of you looking spectacular. Hope your weekends [sic] been amazing babe,” said a third devotee.

Abby credited Fashion Nova for the smoking-hot lingerie. The brand ambassador has showcased several eye-popping looks from the famous label this week, including a racy cut-out mini dress which she paired with strappy heels and absolutely no underwear whatsoever. Another recent post saw her modeling an insanely revealing monokini while going for a dip in the pool.