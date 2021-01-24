Genesis Lopez Puts On A Busty Display In A Ruched Bikini

On Saturday, January 23, Genesis Lopez shared another racy update with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. The Japanese-Brazilian model took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her enviable curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

In the new post, Genesis was dressed in scanty swimwear, standing in front of a mirror. The room she was in seemed spacious and bright for indoor photography.

She occupied the middle of the frame, sitting on her legs on the floor with her thighs parted. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device over her shoulders. The babe touched the side of her face as she gazed at her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

Genesis wore a teeny-tiny royal blue bikini top that boasted ruched cups. Notably, the garment exposed a great deal of skin and strained against her voluptuous breasts. The wide, open area between the cups also showcased a nice look at her decolletage. For support, thin straps went behind her neck, with another pair tied around her back. The strings pushed her bust inward and together — making her cleavage pop.

The hottie sported purple bottoms that boasted some pretty high leg cuts, exposing plenty of skin around her groin area. The skinny waistband accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips. Fans gushed over her taut tummy and abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Genesis wore her brunette locks down and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She kept her accessories minimal so as not to overpower her barely there look. She wore a dainty necklace and a bracelet.

In the caption, the internet personality shared why she was “busy” over the week. She also asked her followers how they spent their weekend, adding several emoji to the text.

As per usual, the new update proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post has received over 61,800 views. It also accrued more than 84,400 likes and upward of 710 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredible body, showering her with compliments. Some fans answered her query, while others were speechless by her sheer display of skin but decided to chime in with various emoji.

“Working and watching the championship games tomorrow. You are so beautiful,” one of her followers wrote.

“Well, I was stuck at home for most of the days. I have come to a point where weekdays and weekends feel the same. Anyway, look at you! So hot and so gorgeous,” commented another social media fan.

“I’m working. It’s so cold in here, but I feel warmer seeing you,” added a third admirer.