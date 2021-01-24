Nicky Gile Flashes Her Insanely Fit Figure In A Light Pink String Bikini

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on Sunday, January 24, to upload two new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays outdoors. The hot American model rocked a light pink two-piece swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her assets and incredibly fit figure.

The influencer flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy bikini set that left her fans stunned. The top featured itty-bitty triangle cups that barely contained her breasts, showing a hint of her sideboob from certain angles. However, the cups were fully lined and secured her nipples. The garment also had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. It had floss-like straps that clung to her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied behind her back.

She sported a pair of bottoms that were even more revealing. The thong boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. The thin straps were connected to a tiny piece of fabric that covered her privates. The strings hugged her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts also left plenty of skin exposed.

In the first photo, Nicky could be seen enjoying the warm weather while dressed in her skimpy two-piece swimsuit. The babe sat on a flat surface with her thighs closed. She was about to tug her waistband with her right hand as she looked down.

Bougainvillea flowers and various other plants comprised her background. A hint of the blue sky was also evident in the shot.

The second pic showed Nicky standing with her body slightly angled sideways. She crossed her left arm over her midriff and held onto her other arm. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the camera and offered a small smile.

The hottie opted to wear a pair of tiny hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, and a ring with her beach attire. She parted her highlighted hair in the center and opted for a sleek straight hairstyle. Notably, she tucked a flower behind her ear as an added accessory.

Nicky wrote a vague question and added an emoji in the caption of the post. According to the geotag, the saucy snaps were taken at Miami Beach, Florida.

The share proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post accrued more than 18,200 likes and upward of 380 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and killer physique, showering her with numerous compliments and emoji.

“Sorry, I forgot the question. I got lost in your eyes,” a fan commented.

“You are one of the most beautiful girls on social media. Keep up the good work, Nicky!!!!!” added another follower.