Lori Harvey Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Bikini Top And Revealing Wrap Skirt

Lori Harvey took to Instagram on January 23 to share a post that wowed her 3.1 million followers. The two-photo update showed her in an ultra-revealing bikini top that she matched with a skirt.

In the first photo, Lori was posing in the sundeck of a big yacht. She stood front and center, occupying mostly one side of the frame with one leg forward, and did a tip-toe on both feet. The hottie placed her right arm on the railing and popped her left hip to the side while her other arm was raised in the air. She faced the camera with a serious look on her face.

The ocean and the nearby island were seen in the background. The blue sky was also evident in the shot.

The next pic showed Lori in a similar stance. This time, she lowered her left arm, and instead of facing the photographer, she looked to the side, possibly gazing at the scenic views. Her flawless skin looked radiant and glowing in the snapshot, which some viewers pointed out in the comments.

Lori flaunted her killer physique in a printed bandeau-style bikini top. The garment had halter-style straps, and the design highlighted her shoulders and lean arms. The cups were cut so small that it strained against her shapely breasts. However, it was padded, obscuring the necessary bits from exposure. The deep neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, and the short length of the piece highlighted her toned midsection.

She also sported a wrap skirt that also had prints and various colors. It featured a semi-high-waist design that hugged her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The garment had a snug waistband and a flowy base with a slit that allowed her to flaunt her leg.

Lori’s brunette locks were tied in a bun, keeping her locks away from her face and body. For the occasion, the American model opted to wear a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a chunky anklet. She also had her long nails painted with white polish.

Instead of using words, Steve Harvey’s daughter dropped a white heart emoji in the caption. She did not add any tags, but in her previous Instagram post, she gave credit to her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, for taking some stunning shots of her.

In less than an hour after being uploaded, the share has racked up over 475,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments. Online admirers and several internet personalities were quick to shower Lori with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her body and beautiful facial features. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a trail of emoji instead.

“You’re like a dream. Just beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“You are a vibe. Period,” wrote another fan.