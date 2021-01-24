Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Enviable Curves In Slinky Mesh Top & Tiny Skintight Shorts In New Instagram Video

Leanna Bartlett just dropped a salacious Instagram video on her feed, spoiling her 3.2 million followers with some hot new content. The model paraded her lush curves in a skintight ensemble that did nothing but favors for her figure. The tantalizing image was posted just hours ago but has already been showered with love.

The Ukrainian bombshell was promoting Bang Energy drink as one of the brand’s elite models. The video was taken outdoors near the ocean with Leanna standing on a balcony overlooking the beach. It was a hot, sunny day with blue skies overhead, white sands covering the ground, and towering palm trees providing shade.

In the beginning, Leanna touched her face while looking to the side. She smoldered as she swayed her hips. The blonde looked up and smiled before striking a series of poses and picking up a can of the energy drink. She showed the can to the lens before taking a sip and tilting her head from-side-to side after finishing. She danced a little before the clip ended.

Leana rocked a slinky top that hugged her body in all the right places. The halter neck number had thin straps attached to the center of her neckline. The straps then tied behind her neck, drawing attention to her golden décolletage. She also wore a nude-colored bikini beneath the ebony top that revealed just a hint of sideboob as she pranced on the deck.

On her lower half, Leanna sported tiny shorts that clung to her bodacious booty. The bottoms showcased the curve of her hips and emphasized her long, slender legs. She also flaunted her flat midsection and tiny waist in the ensemble.

Leanna kept her accessories simple wearing a bracelet around each wrist, her engagement ring, and a delicate necklace that drew attention to her bust. She also styled her platinum locks in a sleek high ponytail.

Her fans appreciated the offering and showed their love by engaging on the platform. The video accumulated more than 5,000 likes and a slew of comments.

A person noted the awesome weather Leanna was having.

“I wanna be where you are! It snowed in Malibu today!” they shared.

Another paid her an extravagant compliment.

“Leanna you are smoking hot,” they raved before adding a flame emoji.

One follower waxed lyrical about the model’s looks.

“Beauty from another galaxy Leanna, absolutely irresistible,” they gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer teased her with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Wait for me! Don’t get married,” they joked.

The Inquisitr reported that Leanna recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Brendan Howry. The businessman got down on one knee in a captivating clip and asked the bombshell to be his wife. Leanna’s audible “yes” was followed by a deep smooch as the lovers pledged their commitment to each other.