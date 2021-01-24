Laura Amy Snaps A Selfie In An Outrageously Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Laura Amy wowed her fans on Sunday, January 24, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Aussie influencer rocked a skimpy two-toned bikini that showcased her killer curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Laura was dressed in scanty swimwear, posing in front of a mirror inside a room. She sat on her legs on top of the bed with her thighs spread. The babe placed her left hand on the mirror while holding her phone with her right hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face. She had a seductive look on her face as she took the selfie.

A glimpse of the balcony was seen behind her. That said, the area was close to the glass doors where there was ample sunlight, which made the location bright and perfect for a photo session.

Laura sported a skimpy bikini that was mostly yellow with black edging. The triangle cups appeared fully lined and were cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous chest. As a result, the garment failed to cover the entirety of her bust, exposing a hint of her sideboob and underboob from certain angles. The plunging neckline allowed her to flaunt much of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward — making her cleavage prominent. Thin straps went over her neck for support, with another pair of floss-like strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that featured a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her lean thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Laura kept her brunette locks in a bun and tucked the highlighted sections behind her ears. She wore a pair of hoop earrings in gold, a bangle, and a ring.

In the caption, Laura described her flawless skin as “sun-kissed,” adding a sun emoji. She also shared that her bikini came from a brand called Wolf and Foxx Swim via a tag in the picture.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 3,100 likes and upward of 110 comments in less than an hour of the post being live. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display while countless other followers struggled with words and opted to use a trail of emoji.

“What an enchanting and adorable woman,” a fan wrote.

“You are so sexy!” added another follower.