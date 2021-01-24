Laura Marie Exposes Busty Chest In Black Bikini & Tan Flannel Shirt

Laura Marie served up a sultry look for the camera as she flashed plenty of skin while striking a seductive pose in a skimpy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload.

In the racy snap, Laura looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a strappy black bikini that exposed her busty chest. The top included a revealing neckline that drew the eye to her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her narrow hips. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and put her long, lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her round booty in the process. She accessorized the style with a tan flannel shirt.

Laura sat on the edge of a beige chair with her back arched. She had her legs parted and her chest pushed outward as she tugged at her bottoms with one hand. Her other arm rested on a nearby shelf and touched her hair with her fingers.

In the background, a tall, green plant could be seen. Stacks of books were also visible on the shelves at her side. In the caption of the post, Laura revealed that she was in love with the flannel shirt that she was sporting in the shot.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Laura has has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t waste any time showing their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the photo during that time.

“You are very beautiful babe,” one follower stated.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” another wrote.

“You look amazing baby queeen,” a third comment read.

“You are so hot and sexy,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her voluptuous body and revealing clothing online. She’s become known for showcasing her curves in racy bathing suits, teeny tops, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a black thong lingerie set while searching for a snack in the fridge. To date, that post has racked up more than 11,200 likes and over 150 comments.