Yanet Garcia Showcases Bombshell Body In Sheer Black Dress

Yanet Garcia left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap on Saturday afternoon. The “world’s hottest weather girl” stunned as she opted for a body-hugging outfit.

In the eye-popping photo, Yanet looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a sheer, black dress. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her lean arms and shoulders. It also hugged her busty chest snugly.

The garb wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it contoured to the curves of her pert posterior. The skirt fell high over her thighs while flashing a bit of her killer legs. She accessorized the incredible style with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Yanet posted with her body turned toward the side. She stood in front of a set of large windows. She had he back arched and her derriere pushed out. Her legs were together and she rested one arm in front of her. The other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair.

In the background of the pic, a clear, blue sky and a gorgeous cityscape could be seen through the windows as the sunlight streamed in to illuminate her glowing skin. In the caption, Yanet told her followers that they shouldn’t doubt themselves or their potential.

Her long, brown hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends. She wore her mane draped over both of her shoulders.

Yanet’s over 13.6 million followers appeared to fall in love with the pic, and showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 386,000 times within the first seven hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,300 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You’re amazing,” one follower wrote.

“I love! Where did you get this dress,” another asked.

“Wow..beautiful perfect,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are looking absolutely stunning. Prettiest girl in the world,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, skintight outfits, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a clingy minidress as she posed outside o a balcony near sunset as she rubbed her hands up and down her body. That post has been viewed over 2,100,000 times and earned over 4,300 comments.