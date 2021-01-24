Erika Costell Goes ‘Rawr’ While Modeling A Tiny Strapless Cheetah Bikini

Singer and songwriter Erika Costell stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she modeled a tiny cheetah-print bikini.

The fun pattern was comprised of both black and cream tones, and the combination of hues flattered Erika’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a strapless bandeau style with a low neckline that exposed her collarbone and décolletage. In the center of the bust was a large neon green ring that gave the photo a major pop of color.

Flaunting her trim torso, Erika coupled the top with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a mid-rise silhouette with sides that were pulled up above her hips in a style that accentuated her hourglass figure. Like the top, the bottoms featured two large rings on each side. However, instead of a neon green color, they were a hot pink hue.

The skimpy nature of the set ensured that a couple of the influencer’s eight tattoos were on display. The two that were visible included the word “Goat” along her right forearm and the phrase “fear ends where faith begins” at her lower abdomen.

Erika accessorized with large oversized hoop earrings. She also wore a dainty gold chain necklace with a charm at the center. She sported some chic nail art that consisted of a beige base with a white diagonal accent.

The influencer styled her light brown hair into a straight blow-out and left it loose so that her tresses cascaded down her back. She pulled at some of the hair at her crown to add a sultry vibe to the shot.

The setting for the photo was a simple hallway with white walls that ensured all focus remained on the “Jerika” singer. Erika posed by angling her body just slightly sideways to emphasize her curves. She bent both arms upward and tilted her head down while giving fans a smoldering glare.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 78,000 likes and more than 570 comments.

“In love with this pic, in love with this bathing suit, in love with you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a smiley face and a high five emoji.

“LOVE THIS WITH EVERY FIBER IN MY BODY,” raved a second in all caps.

“Seriously do you get more beautiful by the day?” added a third.

“I love you… you’re the queen,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two purple hearts and a kissing face symbol.

Erika is not the only celeb who has embraced the animal print look recently. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger also modeled a cheetah swim set in a picture posted last week.