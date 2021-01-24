Jenna Dewan Flaunts Flawless Physique In Black Lingerie Set

Jenna Dewan was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The actress flaunted her flawless physique as she got steamy for the camera.

In the racy pic, Jenna looked smoking hot as she rocked a black lingerie set. The bra clung tightly to her busty chest and featured slim straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvaceous hips and hugged her tiny waist while accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and muscular back were also on full display, as was her round booty. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

Jenna sat on her knees on the floor for the shot. Her thighs were slightly parted and she had one hand in her lap. The other hung at her side. Her back was arched and her shoulders were shrugged as she turned her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a large sliding door was visible. Some tall trees and outdoor furniture could be seen through the glass, as well as a large, white firepit.

In the caption of the post, Jenna told her fans that rainy days always put her in some sort of mood.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Jenna’s over 6.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 57,000 likes within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I wear sweatpants on rainy days. You go girl!” one follower quipped.

“So glad you’re feeling better,” another gushed.

“She had a baby like 2 minutes ago. Literally so much motivation in one photo for me! She’s fire,” a third social media user wrote.

“Stunning Perfection,” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her incredible body in racy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking tight dresses, teeny tops, clinging workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a black sports bra and skintight leggings. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 55,000 likes and over 180 comments.