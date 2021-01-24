‘Love Island’ Model Arabella Chi Straddles A Blanket In Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie

Social media star Arabella Chi stunned her 609,000 Instagram followers after posting a multi-picture update where she wore a racy lingerie set.

The top of the set consisted of a black bra with a low scooped neckline that showed off the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The dark hue both added to the sultry aesthetic of the shots as well as highlighting Arabella’s tanned skin. The garment was opaque in the top half of the bust but was see-through at the bottom. As a result, part of the model’s cleavage and torso was exposed, including a small heart tattoo located at the side of her ribcage.

Arabella completed the look with a pair of matching panties. They were a high-rise silhouette with side straps that rested just below her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. Though most of the garment was opaque, a semi-sheer panel was sewn in just below the top hem to mirror the bra. Arabella tagged Lounge Underwear to disclose the brand behind the ensemble.

For jewelry, the model wore a number of gold hoop earrings in addition to a couple of rings and cuff bracelets. She also accessorized with a chain choker necklace and a pendant with a large heart-shaped charm.

Arabella styled her medium-brown locks into a deep side-part and opted for a voluminous blow-out. A few shorter tresses framed her face while the rest cascaded down to hit her shoulders. Last but not least, she sported a chic pastel pink manicure.

The influencer posted two pictures in full. In the first, she sat on her knees while on the bed and angled her body sideways to show off her curves. She tugged at her panties while giving fans a smoldering look. In the second, she faced the camera directly while straddling a white duvet blanket. She placed one hand at her hip while extending the other down towards the bottom of the frame.

Followers went wild over the sultry new update and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and a number of glowing comments.

“You are absolutely gorgeous Arabella. So sexy,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including two kissing faces, a red rose symbol, and a heart.

“Holy moly guacamole this girl is on fire,” raved a second.

“You are unreal,” proclaimed a third.

“Wow, what a sensationally gorgeous lady,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with several heart-eye faces and a perfection hand symbol.

Arabella stunned fans earlier this winter after modeling a tiny tan and cheetah print bikini, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.