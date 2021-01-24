Alexa Collins Showcases Her Flawless Figure In Unusual Lingerie Set While Posing On A High-Rise Balcony

Florida-based bikini model Alexa Collins heated things up in her latest Instagram update on Saturday afternoon, inciting an elated response from her 1.2 million followers. The share included four different snaps in which viewers got a tantalizing glimpse of both sides of her incredible physique in a minuscule bra-and-panty combo for which she credited the apparel brand Yandy.

Alexa geotagged her location in Miami, and mentioned her stunning vantage point from the shooting venue, which was on a small balcony enclosed with glass and steel and multiple stories off the ground.

She looked incredible in the skimpy lingerie, which featured a textured black fabric that appeared to have a subtle gold shimmer. The top was a strappy bandeau design that exposed a tempting amount the outsides of her curvaceous breasts, and the weight of her chest created an alluring dip in the center.

The way in which the straps were attached to the front, rectangular section of fabric gave the back of the garment an unexpected appeal. Two pairs of narrow straps were sewn perpendicularly to one another at the top corners of the rectangle; one of each crossed over Alexa’s shoulders, the others ran directly below her arms. A third set connected to the lower corners, and all three strips of fabric met at a single points in the middle of her shoulder blades, transitioning to a single piece on each side that connected the two halves together. This section lay across her back much higher than a standard bathing suit.

The matching bottoms had a cheeky style that displayed Alexa’s amazing derriere with little interruption. They dipped down in the center, and rested high over both of her hips.

Alexa wore her layered blond hair in loose waves and casually parted off-center. In one of the photos, she threw her head back and seductively tousled her tresses with one hand while giving the camera a smoldering gaze.

Two of the other images captured the lithe beauty from head-to-toe. Her poses created long visual lines with her body that, in particular, made her legs appear exceptionally long.

The blurry background was slightly overexposed, but showed two enormous buildings with hundreds of similar outside patios lining the outside of them. Given the myriad of different accouterments filling each individual spot, it appeared that one of them was private condominiums or apartments as opposed to a hotel. The other structure’s balconies looked far less occupied.