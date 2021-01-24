Abby Dowse Shows Off Risqué Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie While In Bed

Social media star Abby Dowse sent the pulses of her 2.8 million Instagram followers racing after posting a sizzling photo from bed.

For the occasion, she wore a racy lingerie set. The top consisted of a bra with a triangular silhouette and underwire detailing for support. The fabric was a chic black hue, and the color not only added to the femme fatale aesthetic of the shot, but also flattered the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. The material was also semi-sheer, exposing Dowse’s skin throughout her bust.

The neckline of the bra was very low cut, exposing Dowse’s collarbone and décolletage. To protect the influencer’s modesty, the garment had opaque floral accents throughout the cups in a “detail” that added a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look.

Dowse completed the look with a pair of matching panties and garter belt. The panties were a high-rise silhouette with a thong-cut that left little of the model’s derriere to the imagination. The fabric was a matching black semi-sheer material and the same floral details that decorated the top ran along the sides of the garment.

The garter belt was ruffled and cinched around Dowse’s midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The garter belt straps were left unfastened and rested along her body.

Dowse left her long blond locks loose and styled them into natural bombshell waves. She accessorized with a number of stacked rings in addition to several layered gold necklaces and a chain bracelet. She also sported a chic white manicure with a single nail covered with gold glitter.

The setting for the photo was a bed, and the influencer was photographed from above while lying on some soft white sheets. She posed by angling her body sideways and bending her knee to show off her curves. One hand wrapped around her waist to draw attention to her trim torso.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 42,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“You’re perfect, Abby Dowse,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with several heart-eye face symbols and fire emoji.

“I love you so much,” confessed a second.

“Oozing with glamour and hotness… absolutely stunning [and] mesmerizing,” gushed a third.

“I don’t know how anyone could be more beautiful,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a pink flower emoji and sparkling heart symbol.

