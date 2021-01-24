Ana Cheri Flaunts Cleavage & Twerks While Wearing Sheer White In Sizzling Video Update: ‘It For Life’

Ana Cheri hit Instagram on Saturday afternoon with a titillating share that enamored her 12.5 million followers. The curvy fitness model demonstrated a sassy, sexy attitude while wearing a semi-transparent, wide-open shirt-dress paired with a corset that sat just beneath her curvaceous breasts. It took only 7 hours for the post to garner over 104,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.

In the first potion of the video, Ana ran her fingers through her high ponytail and tossed her curls back-and-forth while pouting her lips and gesturing at the camera in time to Nicki Minaj’s track “Yikes.”

As the jaw-dropping clip progressed, the scene cut to a close-up view of Ana leaning forward to display an enticing view of her cleavage. Her braless bust nearly spilled out of the sides of her open shirt, and she swayed her hips from side-to-side, giving a glimpse of her white panties and thick thighs as she returned to a standing position.

The next cut showed Ana from behind and at a slight angle. She had her knees bent and spread wide apart from one another, with her palms resting on the tops of her legs, and vigorously jiggled her voluptuous booty up and down.

Judging by the content in the comments section, it is clear that Ana has acquired a huge base of exceptionally devoted followers, many of whom had no qualms about leaving rather suggestive and personal descriptions of their admiration for her post. Although some just wished her a pleasant weekend in response to a portion of her caption, there were also multiple requests for marriage or statements of ownership.

“Everything… I Want… And More… I See You Cheri… And I Love You… For Every Minute… #Trust,” one fan declared longingly.

“Damm baby you look so hot, [you’re] so beautiful, I would do anything to make you mine,” a second person raved, adding a trio of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You are a blessing so unbelievably gorgeous and you always glowing,” a third supporter remarked, adding a similar selection of loving embellishments at the end of their words.

“I’m so in love please come to me we play at sunrise ok my black eyed darling I kiss you,” a fourth follower gushed.

Most of the comments contained not words, but varied selections of affectionate emoji. Not surprisingly, flame and heart symbols appeared to be the most popular, but Ana’s booty shaking at the end of the reel seemed to also inspire the use of lots of peaches. A few slightly more creative individuals threw in the mouth symbol, which isn’t seen very often.