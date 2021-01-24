Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Pink Mini Dress

On Saturday, January 23, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by uploading a stunning snap for her 623,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed her posing in front of a white wall. The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging pink slip dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skintight garment left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and lean legs were put on display. The bright color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. In addition, she sported a pair of clear strap heels also manufactured by Fashion Nova. The model finished off the look with a watch and a pink chain strap purse.

The blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in voluminous waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering pink color.

For the casual photo shoot, Rachel turned to the side and squatted on the carpeted floor. She placed one of her hands on her backside, as she held onto her purse straps. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also seemed to be referencing the fact that she resembles a Barbie doll.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Stunning as always rach [sic],” wrote one fan, adding both a kissing face and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow absolutely amazing,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire and red heart emoji.

“Nice photo looking gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“You look amazing beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the image and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, she is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she often post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Rachel recently uploaded pictures, in which she opted to forgo wearing pants while sporting a figure-hugging bodysuit adorned with an animal-print pattern. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.