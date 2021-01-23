Lindsey Pelas Puts Cleavage & Sideboob On Full Display In Sultry, Close-Up Snap

Model, social media influencer and podcaster Lindsey Pelas kicked off the weekend with another in a long line of provocative photo offerings. The latest post, which went live on Saturday afternoon, gave her 8.6 million followers on the platform a close-up look at her considerable cleavage, as well as a serious showing of sideboob.

The shapely 29-year-old looked to have captured her own likeness with a selfie in which she wore a black bikini top that struggled to contain her ample assets. In the meantime, she fired a sultry, seductive stare directly into her device’s lens.

Pelas captioned the share by challenging her admirers to look directly into her green eyes if they were able. She also made sure to plug her official website.

Clearly, a sizable contingent of those that saw her sexy snap found themselves unable to ignore the rest of her bodacious body, in spite of her prompting to do so. In little more than a half-hour after appearing on her profile, the picture had racked up almost 20,000 likes. Moreover, the comments section was inundated with replies praising her sheer sensuality.

“Too pretty hurts my eyes [crying emoji],” joked fellow social media siren and fitness model Jessica Killings.

“Wait… your eyes were in this picture?” wrote a second supporter. “Too focused on the boobs.”

“Wow,” exclaimed a third admirer. “You are absolutely gorgeous babe.”

“Thank you for brightening up my day Lindsey,” added a fourth fan, who included multiple sun emoji.

Save for a small splash of green behind her — which came in the form of trees and landscaping — the frame was dominated by Pelas’ picturesque face, wavy mane and ample bosom.

Her full, magenta-hued lips pursed slightly as she pressed them together and her emerald irises glinted in the light while she peered into the camera. Meanwhile, the one-time Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month grasped some of the golden locks on top of her head. Those that were left loose blanketed her bust on one side while draping over her back on the other.

Pelas’ arms were partially covered by a knit jacket in dark gray. However, the garment was left open in front and hanging off of her arms, which allowed for the aforementioned presentation of her perky attributes.

The Eyes Up Here host’s tiny top was black with a gold-tinged, crisscrossing pattern and its scant, triangular breast cups covered little beyond the most intimate areas of her bustline.

One day earlier, Pelas brought the sizzle with a snap that found her posing in a polka-dot crop top with a plunging neckline.