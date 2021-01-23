Holly Sonders Rocks Bold, Black Lingerie Set In Stunning Slow-Mo Reel

Golf pro/television personality turned Instagram star Holly Sonders continues to reach new heights with her tempting timeline, growing her following with each sultry snap. On Saturday, she offered fans further reason to stick around and take in the sights with a stunning slow-motion reel.

In the uploaded clip, the 33-year-old was shown feeling up her own sensuous physique and its alluring assets while sporting a bold, black lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

Sonders captioned the share by crediting Los Angeles-based photographer Steve Edward for framing and capturing her likeness. She also revealed that her intimate apparel was produced by the luxury lingerie boutique Honey Birdette. Finally, she teased the posting of a longer version of the video in the future.

While her latest offering was seemingly just a sneak preview of things to come, fans still flipped over the way in which it raised temperatures on the platform. In just a few, short hours after going live, it had racked up nearly 20,000 views. Meanwhile, the comments section was inundated with virtual catcalls.

“Omg, Holly so gorgeous,” wrote one smitten supporter. “You are on another level, thank you sweetie, true goddess.”

“Smoking hot lady. Smoking hot body,” wrote another admirer, who emphasized their feelings with fire emoji.

“Holly I love this vibe!” confessed a third follower. “Sultry and hot!”

“Beautiful from head to toe,” raved a fourth devotee. “You’re everybody’s dream woman.”

As the clip began, the camera was focused on Sonders’ face as she turned to look over her left arm while rubbing its upper half with her right hand. All the while, her full, mauve-colored lips were parted and her dark eyes squinted. In the meantime, her scintillating, brunette mane flowed out from beneath a wide-brimmed hat in black.

With tonal beats providing the backing audio as it happened, the camera slowly panned down her body, which she continued to caress with the downward shifting of the frame. That movement revealed the entirety of her black bra, which excelled in accentuating her perky bustline. On its underside, a series of brass buckles were visible.

Next, her taut midsection was shown; just below a tattoo on her side, Sonders’ gym-honed abs were encircled by a garter belt that matched her top. Further down, her pert posterior was framed by garters and her thong, all of which were touched by her fingers as she moved her hands around her cheeky side.

24 hours earlier, Sonders had already brought the smolder with an update that featured her all oiled up and sporting a thong and nude heels.