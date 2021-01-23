Jana Kramer Reveals Why She Won’t Reveal Names Of Her ‘Flings’ During Her Time On ‘DWTS’

The actress and singer admitted to flirty behavior and flings, but won't drop names for a big reason.

Dancing with the Stars alum Jana Kramer revealed she is staying mum about her “flings and flirts” that took place around the time she competed on the ABC ballroom competition.

In a new interview with E! News, Jana addressed a passage in her memoir, The Good Fight, in which she admitted to some flirty behavior and hookups around the time she competed on the TV dancing show.

“There’s other people involved,” Jana told E! of her decision not to dish the names of the people she was involved with. “Some people don’t want to be as open and it would be wrong of me to name names when I don’t think that’s fair.”

The actress and singer added that just because she’s open doesn’t mean that she has to pull other people “out into the openness.”

“Some people live dark lives,” she said. “Some people want to be more secretive and they want to be able to have a fling and nobody cares.”

She added that she didn’t want her book to focus on who she went on a date with, and she noted that her “flings” ended up hurting her because she never wanted to be in a situation where she was separated from her husband, Mike Caussin.

Jana and Mike, who separated in 2016, renewed their wedding vows the year after she was on Dancing With the Stars.

Jana competed on the 23rd season of DWTS in 2016 and was partnered with Russian dancer Gleb Savchenko. Jana and Gleb made headlines during their DWTS partnership for a dance they performed on Latin Night that started out on a bed covered with silk sheets and ended with a steamy shower.

The pro dancer was married to choreographer Elena Samadanova at the time, which made the dance especially jaw-dropping. Rumors about the DWTS couple’s chemistry swirled, but months later Gleb and his wife announced they were expecting their second child together.

Gleb and Elena recently announced their split after 14 years together. Elena accused her hunky husband of “ongoing infidelity” during their 14-year marriage, and some speculated that he had an affair with his DWTS Season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, due to their flirty behavior and undeniable chemistry.

Chrishell told E! News she understood why people tried to make something out of her connection with Gleb.

“I’ve been on soaps,” she said. “You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”