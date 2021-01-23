Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Crop Top & Jeans For Sultry Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million followers with a double update in which she rocked a casual yet sexy ensemble. The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa stood in a neutral space with a few decor details visible in the background. The area had pale wooden floors and walls with white planks stretching horizontally around the space, and a few natural pieces included a pendant lamp and a basket with a tall white pillar candle.

The focal point of the shots, however, remained Alexa’s enviable figure. Her ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the label in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested.

She rocked a simple cropped top crafted from a pale gray ribbed material. The garment had a scooped neckline that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and small buttons studding the front. The piece ended an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed as well.

Alexa paired the revealing top with high-waisted light-wash jeans that hugged her figure without clinging too tightly. She rested one hand on a nearby door frame and the other was tucked partially in her pocket, the pose showing off a few of the delicate rings she had chosen to accessorize with.

She finished off the outfit with a black jacket that had what appeared to be a faux fur material along the wide lapels as well as in a trim along the hem and cuffs. She left the jacket unzipped, allowing her followers to admire her fit physique.

Alexa’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and the tresses tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

She switched up the pose only slightly for her second share, continuing to gaze seductively at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The post racked up over 11,600 likes as well as 111 comments within just three hours of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one fan chimed in.

“You’re so pretty,” another commented.

“Awesome Saturday morning vibes,” a third fan remarked, loving the look.

“You babe,” yet another follower commented simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked an even more revealing look, a red lacy lingerie set that highlighted her curves to perfection. She got all dolled up in the sexy set for what appeared to be a Valentine’s Day photoshoot, clutching two red roses to her chest as she posed for the steamy image.