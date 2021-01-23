Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Her Voluptuous Posterior In A See-Through Mesh Dress That Hugs Her Curves

Mexican hottie Ana Paula Saenz tantalized fans with booty in her most recent Instagram post. The sizzling brunette served up a sexy-chic look as she poured her curvaceous figure into a skintight black mesh dress, posing from behind and flaunting her ample backside.

The 22-year-old looked like a total smokeshow in the form-hugging number, which was made out of a sheer tulle fabric that left little to the imagination. Her peachy buns were fully visible in the see-through outfit, which also showed the lacy black thong she wore underneath. Ana’s bodacious posterior seemed moments away from bursting through the super tight dress, which gathered at the bodice, suggesting a layered, slightly more relaxed fit on the top.

The bodycon dress was an open-back style that allowed for a copious showing of skin. It had off-the-shoulder long sleeves, which were ruched and semi-sheer, highlighting the model’s slender arms. Meanwhile, the top section was solid, leaving fans guessing whether or not she was wearing a bra. This put extra emphasis on the transparent skirt, making sure all eyes were glued to the bombshell’s voluptuous rear end.

Ana posed with her hand on her hips, drawing attention to the swell of her curves. She looked over her shoulder, fixing the camera with a fierce stare, and slightly parted her lips. Her dark tresses brushed over her face on one side, grazing the corner of her mouth as they spilled over her chest. Wavy curls also tumbled down her back, luring the gaze to her bared skin.

The model was snapped against a light-gray backdrop that gave prominence to her eye-popping attire. The photo spotlighted her hourglass shape, cutting off shortly below the buttocks and only teasing a glimpse of her thighs.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken somewhere in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The model credited the snap to Dubai-based photographer Gabriel Photography, who has collaborated with the gorgeous Latina in the past.

Ana accompanied the post with a flirtatious caption penned in Spanish. She assured fans of her love by adding a heart emoji.

Her online admirers were left swooning by the seductive upload, taking to the comments section by the masses to shower the bombshell with effusive praise. Shared to Instagram Saturday morning, the update racked up about 820 messages in just seven hours, in addition to a whopping 76,500 likes.

“Wow Incredible feminine beauty,” one fan commented on her photo, leaving a trail of heart and fire emoji.

“Sexy babe and sexy outfit,” chimed in a second user.

“Such a beautiful lady and that booty,” gushed a third Instagrammer, who further expressed their adoration with a string of two-hearts and roses.

“You look so good in black,” said a fourth admirer, adding a dark heart for emphasis.