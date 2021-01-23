Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Booty Tan Lines In Purple Thong Bikini

Andreane Chamberland delighted her adoring fans when she returned to Instagram in a sexy new snapshot on Saturday morning. The stunning blond modeled a skimpy outfit as she soaked up some sunshine.

In the racy pic, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she opted for a teeny purple thong bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The top featured slim straps that fastened behind her neck and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her slim midsection. She flashed her pert posterior in the process, as the swimwear highlighted her booty tan lines. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck. She added a bracelet on her wrist, as well as a purple hair tie.

Andreane laid on her stomach on top of a white beach towel. She propped herself up on her elbows and arched her back. Her feet were crossed as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, a swimming pool could be seen. Some tall, green trees were also visible as the sunlit sky peeked out from behind the leaves.

In the caption of the post, Andreane posted a heart emoji. She also geotagged her location simply as North America.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Andreane’s 557,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,800 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 180 messages.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and amazing figure and look amazing in purple and have beautiful smile,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so beautiful baby,” another gushed.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and amazing blue eyes and figure,” a third user stated.

“Very lovely pic of an absolutely beautiful woman! Hope your weekend is as wonderful as you are!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in sexy outfits for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently opted to go topless in a baseball cap. That post also proved to be popular among her followers. To date, it’s raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 590 comments.