Casey Costelloe Sizzles In A Vibrant Pink Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart In The Sand

Casey Costelloe knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The model has been dazzling her 785,000 Instagram followers all week with sizzling bikini snaps and added another addition to the collection on Friday afternoon.

The Aussie hottie appeared to be on the beach in the January 22 addition to her feed. She sat provocatively in the soft white sand with her legs spread wide apart as she leaned back slightly, propping herself up with one of her toned arms as she stared off into the distance with a sultry gaze. A slew of vibrant greenery filled the background behind her, providing her some shade as she enjoyed the “pearler of a day.”

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear and Casey’s certainly did not disappoint. She slipped into a sexy two-piece for her time by the ocean that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Casey sizzled in the vibrant pink bikini that popped against her gorgeous summer glow. The swimsuit included a scoop neck top that exposed her bronzed decolletage in its entirety. An eyeful of her ample cleavage was also left on display thanks to the garment’s deep neckline, while its thin straps helped to highlight her toned shoulders. A gold pendant necklace fell down her chest and in between her bosom, drawing even more attention to the stunner’s busty display.

The blond teamed her scanty top with a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms in the same neon hue. The number showcased her long, lean legs and shapely thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its tight waistband accentuated her hourglass silhouette. Fans were also treated to a look at Casey’s taut midriff and chiseled abs in the shot, much to their delight.

Casey added some additional bling to her ensemble with a single gold bracelet, and styled her platinum locks in loose, beachy waves that blew gently in the breeze as she worked the lens.

Fans of the social media star certianly seemed impressed by the latest look at her flawless physique, and wasted no time in letting their admiration be known.

“Looking absolutely amazing,” one person wrote.

“You’re so gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Great color on you! Beautiful,” a third follower gushed, adding the flame, red heart, and heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Perfect,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed dover 7,000 likes in less than a day’s time.