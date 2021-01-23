Kindly Myers Goes Spelunking In A Skimpy Red Bikini: ‘Let’s Go On An Adventure!’

Kindly Myers enticed fans with a spelunking adventure in her most recent Instagram share. The Playboy hottie let herself be photographed in a scenic cave while rocking a skimpy string bikini, inviting her audience to go exploring with her in the caption.

The social media maven was standing in a shallow pool, posing with her hands raised as she leaned her palms against a carved rocky outcrop. A massive cave wall stretched in the backdrop, creating a small alcove which Kindly’s toned, curvaceous figure gracefully occupied. Turquoise water flooded the cave floor, adding a splash of color to the earth-toned surroundings. The stunning cavescape gave prominence to her fiery-red swimwear, which, in turn, made her flawless bronzed tan pop.

The sizzling blonde wore a revealing halterneck top that tied behind her neck and around the back. The item had tiny cups that flashed an eyeful of sideboob, although Kindly’s arm blocked some of the view. Her rounded posterior was exposed by a scanty side-tie thong, which was daringly high-cut and showed off her voluptuous thighs. The two-piece flaunted her long, sexy legs and left her chiseled midriff on show. The 35-year-old accessorized with discrete stud earrings and a matching ring on her finger.

Kindly displayed her tantalizing curves in profile. She raised her knee, pressing her heel against the other leg. Water dripped from her bare foot, drawing attention to her muscular calf. The model fixed the camera with an intense, alluring stare and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. She swept her long tresses to the side, letting her messy locks brush over her perky chest as she softly tilted her head. The angle allowed her audience to admire the large tattoo on her side. Likewise, the small tat on her wrist was also left within view.

The steamy snap was taken by Joshua Paull, who has worked with Kindly in the past. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was at The Heavyweight Factory. The model tagged two of the Florida-based boxing club’s pages in her caption, while also giving a shout-out to the photographer.

Followers seemed very receptive to the sultry share, hitting the “like” button on her post more than 5,200 times in the first 50 minutes. Plenty of her admirers also felt compelled to compliment her bombshell bikini bod in the comments section, which quickly filled with hearts and fire emoji.

“Beyond stunning,” said one person.

“Irresistibly Beautiful,” wrote a second user.

“Amazing pic [fire emoji] Your [sic] so sexy and very beautiful,” read a third message.

“Love this shot gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth fan.