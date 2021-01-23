Shocking ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Why Both Steffy’s Kids Are Spencers, But With Different Dads

Steffy

Monday’s spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a decision that could affect the rest of her life. She decides to take the plunge and requests a paternity test.

According to the daily spoilers, Steffy will ask her doctor to confirm who her baby daddy is. She’s nervous as hell but knows she needs to learn the truth so that everyone can move on with their lives. If Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) fathered her child, he and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) can figure out their next steps. However, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be celebrating if the baby is his.

Steffy Needs Answers

The doctor has just confirmed that Steffy is pregnant. While it is a disaster for everyone around her, she knows that she will get through it. The Forrester co-CEO wanted a sibling for Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), and now Steffy will be able to give her one. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will ask the doctor for a paternity test, The TV Guide.

Steffy is sorry that she slept with Liam. She knows that their actions have jeopardized his family with Hope, and she doesn’t want to cause conflict between husband and wife.

The brunette also hurt Finn with the one-night stand. Her boyfriend wanted a family with her, but she messed it up when she slept with her ex-husband. Now she doesn’t know who the father of her unborn child is and she needs answers as soon as possible.

Steffy’s made it clear who she wants ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bsSSuqeEvR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2021

Why Both Steffy Forrester’s Kids Are Spencers

Those who follow the soap opera know that Kelly’s paternity was never firmly established. When Steffy was pregnant with Kelly, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) asked Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to tamper with the DNA results. Viewers never found out if Bill or Liam was Kelly’s dad.

As for the new pregnancy, it seems inevitable that Liam will be the infant’s father. There’s no drama or storyline if Finn fathered the child. Hope and Liam going on their merry way while Finn, a relative newcomer, welcomes his first kid is not a riveting storyline.

If Steffy uses Kelly’s DNA as a sample from Liam, there could be a stunning twist to the story. She will be scratching her head if the test results reveal that neither Finn nor Liam is the father. Of course, viewers would then know that Liam is the dad because Kelly is possibly not his daughter.

As for Finn, he has pledged to stand by Steffy even if he is not the baby daddy. As seen above, she told him that she wants him and not Liam, in her life. The physician may be devastated when the results come back, but he will support his wayward girlfriend anyway.