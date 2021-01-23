Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Flawless Tan & Abs In Gray Tube Top & Matching Skirt

Tarsha Whitmore took to her Instagram page to upload a saucy snapshot. The Filipino-Australian model published a pic on Saturday, January 23, that captured her flaunting her insanely toned figure in a flirty tube top and skirt set.

Tarsha flaunted her fit physique in a gray tube top and a matching skirt with a front slit. The top boasted a straight neckline that showcased a glimpse of her cleavage. The strapless design highlighted her lean shoulders and arms. The fully-lined garment had a snug fit, hugging her buxom curves. The cut left plenty of skin exposed, particularly around her toned midsection.

She also sported a matching wrap skirt. The low-cut waistline gave attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs. The piece had a body-hugging fit around her hips and a flowy base with a slit that allowed her to flaunt her thigh. The color of her ensemble complemented her bronze tan.

In the photo, Tarsha was snapped inside her home in Brisbane, as the geotag noted. She chose the area near the window for ample lighting. Tables and chairs were visible behind her.

The babe posed in the middle of the frame and popped her hip to the side. She let her arms hang at her sides, touching her hip with her left hand. She tilted her head and glanced to the side. Her flawless skin looked glowing in the shot, which some viewers pointed out in the comments.

Tarsha’s blond tresses were worn down and styled in loose curls. She had a center part and let her long strands hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. The influencer opted to wear a necklace, a bracelet, and a ring.

In the caption, Tarsha shared about her day’s plans. She also revealed that her outfit was from MBC Closet Hire, tagging the company in the post. She also added a tag for her hairstylist.

After a few hours of being uploaded, the share has racked up over 11,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower Tarsha’s with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her body and beautiful facial features. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a mix of emoji instead.

“It’s the hair for me. So beautiful!!” one of her fans wrote, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Oh, wow! You are literally glowing! Love your skin and your figure. So sexy!” gushed another admirer.

“If one of my guests come looking like this in my party, I would be offended! You look extremely beautiful and hot! No one would even look at anyone with you around,” added a third follower.