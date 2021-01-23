Hailey Grice Poses In Nude Lingerie For Sizzling Bedroom Photos

The former cheerleader showed off her flawless body.

Hailey Grice set pulses racing on Instagram this week when she shared a sizzling double update that showed her posing on her bed in a nude lingerie set. The 22-year-old social media influencer and model didn’t leave a lot to the imagination as she rocked a matching bra, panties, and garter belt.

In the first photo, Hailey posed on her knees and placed her hands on her toned and tanned thighs. She propped herself up and put her flawless figure on full display, flashing her décolletage and plenty of cleavage in the plunging number. The bra was underwired with a see-through lace trim and faint square print over her chest with adjustable straps on both shoulders.

She paired it with matching panties that sat low under her naval. They featured the same print and were pulled up over her hips.

The former competitive cheerleader also rocked a matching garter belt around her slim torso. It covered her navel with a piece of thick satin that highlighted her slim waist, while the nude lace had straps that were connected to pieces of ribbon around both of her thighs, though she appeared to ditch the thigh-high stockings.

Hailey wore her long, highlighted hair down and straight and rocked a very similar pose in the second snap, only she lifted her left hand to touch her locks.

Her bed was made with white and nude bedding with several cushions propped up against the black headboard. Above that was two pieces of Dior artwork featuring two horse, while a full-length mirror was visible behind her.

In the caption, she teased that the “tone” of the day was set by the lingerie a person chooses. According to her geotag, the snaps were taken in Beverly Hills, California. She tagged Lounge Underwear and Lounge Intimates on the first snap, as well as her second account.

The comments section was flooded with praise.

“So beautiful,” one Instagram user commented alongside three red hearts, a heart eye face, and a fire symbol.

“Wow gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Looking so beautiful as always,” a third person commented.

“So gorgeous baby,” another commented read with a heart and a kissing face.

The upload amassed more than 1,800 comments and almost 70,000 likes, proving popular with Hailey’s fans.

As well as receiving praise, Hailey is also a big supporter of her fellow social media models. Last year, she showed her love for Lauren Dascalo after she shared a video of herself in a bright yellow bikini.