Lucia Javorcekova Shows Off Perky Derrière In Scanty Bikini While On A Yacht

Lucia Javorcekova thrilled her 1.9 million followers on Instagram when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Saturday, January 22. The Slovakian model rocked skimpy swimwear that displayed her round posterior.

Lucia was aboard a yacht, with a stunning view of the ocean and the shoreline in the background. The bright blue sky filled with clouds was also evident in the shot.

In the snapshot, the influencer was standing on the side deck of the boat. She posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derrière the main focus of the shot. The angle made viewers happy, judging by their responses in the comments section.

Notably, the babe lifted her right foot and did a tip-toe with her other foot. She placed her hands on the railing to support her body. She angled her head to the side with her eyes closed and lips parted. Her hair was windswept, and her tanned skin appeared flawless in the shot.

From what was visible of her olive green bikini, the top looked similar to that of a crop top. The garment had a ruched look and boasted off-the-shoulder sleeves that accentuated her slim arms. The length reached her midriff, highlighting her small waist.

She wore matching thong bottoms with a waistband made up of a thin strap that clung high to her waist and highlighted the curves of her hips. The high leg cuts revealed plenty of skin, and the thong design exposed her perky booty. The color of her bathing suit complemented her bronze tan.

Lucia left her long brunette locks untied and unstyled, letting her natural waves show. For the occasion, she wore several string bracelets on her right wrist and nothing else.

In the caption, Lucia gushed over the colors of the sky and the turquoise blue water. She also gave credit to professional photographer Kristian Grejtak by tagging his Instagram page in the post. According to the geotag, the stunning pic was taken in Cozumel, an island in Mexico.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 59,900 likes and upward of 300 comments. Hundreds of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, full of compliments and praise. Followers and several fellow models also raved over her killer physique. Other users chimed in with a string of emoji.

“Natural beauty. Nature’s beauty, simply beautiful!! Enjoy it all!!” a follower wrote.

“You’re so sexy!! I didn’t even bother looking at the views,” commented another social media user.

“You are so blessed with great genes and a lovely life,” added a third fan.