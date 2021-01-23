Amanda Trivizas & Caroline Zalog Caress Each Other’s Thighs While Flaunting Full Cleavage

Instagram model Amanda Trivizas grabbed attention when she shared a photo of her and the stunning Caroline Zalog caressing each other’s thighs. The sexy pic sparked an immediate reaction from her 953,000 followers who showed their appreciation by engaging with her on her feed.

In the photo, Amanda and Caroline looked deeply into each other’s eyes and smiled. Behind them, the scene seemed to be set for some cozy bonding. They sat on a furry rug in front of floor-to ceiling glass panes. There were sheer drapes in front of the windows, and a potplant in the foreground added a natural element to the pic.

The two stunners caressed each other’s thighs in the intimate moment. Caroline slightly parted her legs and played with her hair while sitting on the floor. As for Amanda, she tilted her head to the side and laughed as she enjoyed the moment.

Amanda wore a skimpy red dress with a plunging neckline. The garment had spaghetti straps that clung to her shoulders and revealed her silky décolletage. She flaunted her deep cleavage in the skintight robe that dipped dangerously low.

The influencer also showcased her thick thighs in the shot. The robe was short and rode up her pins as she sat on her knees. She kept her hairstyle simple, opting for a side path and letting her wavy raven tresses cascade down her back and shoulders.

Caroline wore a strapless printed number. The molded cups helped to shape and support her ample cleavage. Her dress was also short and put her toned legs on display. The blonde wore a middle part that complemented her face.

Amanda’s fans loved the image and showered her with likes and comments. The snap has already garnered more than 43,000 likes and 284 comments.

One fan was unabashedly an admirer of Amanda’s work.

“She’s the hottest Latina or woman, in general. That face and body is 200/10.. Imagine waking up next to her,” they raved.

Another took the opportunity to wax lyrical about why they found Amanda to be an inspiration.

“I followed you here on IG not just because you’re insanely gorgeous and post lit asf content, but also because your posts always give me such incredible positive vibes that you’re genuinely a very kind-hearted human being too,” they gushed and followed the comment with a slew of emoji.

A third Instagrammer responded to the question in her caption.

“Definitely ready… Gorgeous gals looking amazing,” they complimented the women.

Caroline also has a formidable following of over 1.2 million fans. She also posted a similar snap from the same photoshoot to her timeline and was also inundated with positive feedback from her ardent followers.