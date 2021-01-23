Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart’s Dress Blows Up While She Looks At A Rainbow

Izabel Goulart effortlessly styled out what could have been an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction after her long dress blew up in a gust of wind while on a boat. In a new Instagram upload shared this week, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and ex-Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model proved she can make any moment look good as she gazed at a rainbow.

The upload featured two photos. The first showed Izabel with her back to the camera as she looked up to the sky with her hands together over her head to make a heart. Her already revealing dress got caught in the breeze as the train lifted up, almost exposing her booty.

The unique all-white ensemble featured two long pieces of material over the front and back of her muscular legs with large rectangular cut-outs across her back and either side of her torso to show plenty of her tanned skin.

Izabel was barefoot and stood with her right leg behind her left. She wore her long, brunette hair down as she stood on the deck, looking out at the stunning ocean and mountainous coastline. Two other boats could be seen on the water as the vibrant colors shone through the clouds.

In the second snap, Izabel posed against the side of the boat and placed both hands on the silver railing. The stunning orange sunset could be seen in front of her as she shielded her eyes with gold-framed sunglasses and flashed her toned thighs.

The comments section was flooded with messages.

“This dress,” one person commented alongside six fire emoji.

“Lindíssima!,” another wrote in Izabel’s native language of Portuguese, which means, via Google Translate, “Beautiful!”

“Wow a beautiful photo! You are so stunning and majestic Izabel!” a third comment read with a red heart.

“You were born to shine,” another fan told her with a sparkle, yellow heart, and praising hands emoji.

The upload amassed over 116,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments, proving a big hit with her 4.6 million followers.

She posted it shortly after she gave fans a beach tease with a sizzling close-up photo of her toned booty posted to Instagram last week.

In that snap, Izabel flaunted her tan lines as she tugged her ribbed bottoms while soaking wet at the beach. She paired it with a pink ribbed crop top while her long locks cascaded down her back covered in sand as she stood in front of the ocean.