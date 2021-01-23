Allie Auton Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In A Skimpy Two-Piece At The Beach

Allie Auton made her 620,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on January 22. The social media influencer spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her insanely fit figure.

In the update, Allie was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble. She sat on a white blanket on the sand with her knees bent. One leg was propped to the side, while the other leg was tucked near her body. The babe leaned slightly leaned to the side and placed her left hand on the ground while her other hand touched her right leg. She tilted her head as she gazed at the camera and offered a closed-lip smile.

Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed in the bright sunshine. The stunning turquoise blue water, rock formations, and lush greenery were visible in the scenic background. The blue sky was also evident in the shot. Despite the scenery, viewers were more focused on Allie’s beauty and body.

Allie flashed her curves in a speckled bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured tiny triangle cups that seemed to strain against her shapely breasts. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, pushing her bust upward — making her cleavage look prominent.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Several fans went crazy over her taut tummy and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her waist, which helped emphasize her hips.

Allie accessorized with a pair of dainty, dangling earrings, studs, and a chunky bracelet. The Aussie model left her blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled in loose waves.

In the caption, Allie wrote how she felt about the Summer season. She also shared that her bathing suit came from White Fox Boutique and added a special discount code. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful Sunshine Coast in southern Queensland.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 12,700 likes and 110-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are so stunning!” gushed a fan.

“You are so perfect,” wrote another follower.

“You are so gorgeous!! Summer never ends on the sunny coast,” a third admirer added.