Sailor Brinkley-Cook Flaunts Her Petite Figure In A Barely-There Bikini Top: ‘One With The Sun’

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook took to Instagram on Friday evening with an ethereal pair of selfies that piqued the interest of her 188,000 followers. She took advantage of vibrant sunshine and a cloudless sky by positioning herself directly in front of the glowing orb and letting the beams create haloed backlighting that beautifully illuminated her slender figure.

Sailor wore a minuscule bikini top in a dusty rose color that accentuated her fair, tanned complexion. Her pert bust was covered by small, triangular cups that were pushed far apart from one another to maximize the amount of visible bare decolletage. Double straps on each side tied in a bow behind her neck.

The lithe doppelganger of her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley, paired the garment with what was either a low-rise skirt or a wrap slung around her hips. The fabric was printed with a pink-and-yellow floral pattern that echoed the vivid fuchsia blooms on the tree to her right.

Sailor’s Instagram followers were enamored by the share, and flocked to the comments section with praise for the stunning blonde.

“Your caption made me want to ask you, Do you prefer Sunrise or Sunset??” one fan inquired, adding an old-school smiley face at the end.

“You look absolutely sensational sailor,” a second fan remarked.

“U must have a thousand bathing suits!” a third person exclaimed, taking note of the multitude of beachy shares on Sailor’s social media page in which she is frequently dressed in swimwear.

“damn to look like you would be a dream,” admiringly declared a fourth follower.

Those who elected not to put their feelings into words used series of affectionate emoji to express their adoration. The ever-popular flames and heart-eyes faces seemed to be used most prolifically in this case, but the caption appeared to have inspired a number of people to throw yellow and orange hearts into the mix as well.

Recently, The Inquisitr covered a series of snaps in which Sailor posed on the beach as the setting sun cast a warm, sumptuous light across her enviable physique. She wore a skimpy, animal-print bikini in neutral tones, and draped a sheer white cover-up with long sleeves behind her. She displayed her long, muscular legs and peachy posterior in multiple provocative poses.

Many supporters couldn’t get over her resemblance to her mother in the post, most notably when she smiled. To date, the number of likes the post has received since the first afternoon it was uploaded have nearly doubled.